Highland Private Wealth Management Purchases 2,804 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.3% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Family Management Corp raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 148.7% in the 3rd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $287.34 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $250.34 and a fifty-two week high of $311.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.13.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

