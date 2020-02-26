Highland Private Wealth Management Sells 4,684 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Highland Private Wealth Management lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 254,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,684 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 4.2% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $17,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,758,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,017,230,000 after purchasing an additional 38,109,492 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $386,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 11,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $64.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.12 and a 200-day moving average of $67.02. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $61.26 and a 1-year high of $70.42.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

