Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HLT shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Nomura increased their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Get Hilton Hotels alerts:

HLT stock opened at $98.88 on Wednesday. Hilton Hotels has a one year low of $81.66 and a one year high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.42.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 770.65%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Hotels will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Hilton Hotels’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

In other Hilton Hotels news, insider Jonathan W. Witter sold 35,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $4,003,029.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,719,928.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Hilton Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth $452,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth about $396,000. JS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,553,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,413,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 138,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,938,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Hotels Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.