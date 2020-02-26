HMG/Courtland Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:HMG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

HMG/Courtland Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:HMG) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 84.6% from the January 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

HMG remained flat at $$12.85 during trading on Wednesday. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231. HMG/Courtland Properties has a 52 week low of $12.83 and a 52 week high of $15.32.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in HMG/Courtland Properties stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HMG/Courtland Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:HMG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,170,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned about 0.65% of HMG/Courtland Properties as of its most recent SEC filing.

HMG/Courtland Properties Company Profile

HMG/Courtland Properties, Inc and subsidiaries, is a Delaware corporation organized in 1972. The Company's business is the ownership and management of income-producing commercial properties and it will consider other investments if they offer growth or profit potential.

