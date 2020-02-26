Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $775.32 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) will report sales of $775.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Hologic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $778.20 million and the lowest is $770.80 million. Hologic posted sales of $818.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hologic will report full-year sales of $3.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hologic.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The firm had revenue of $850.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.40 million. Hologic had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HOLX. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Hologic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Hologic in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.93.

HOLX opened at $49.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.77. The company has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.85. Hologic has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.57.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $230,948.46. Also, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 19,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total value of $1,037,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,351 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,955. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,609,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $893,630,000 after buying an additional 95,737 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,825,872 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $799,048,000 after buying an additional 300,090 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,715,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $716,070,000 after buying an additional 254,580 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,447,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $597,649,000 after buying an additional 240,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,021,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $261,777,000 after buying an additional 261,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

