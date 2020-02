Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Increases Dividend to $1.50 Per Share

Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 1.50 per share by the home improvement retailer on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36.

Home Depot has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Home Depot has a dividend payout ratio of 51.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Home Depot to earn $10.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.0%.

HD stock traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $235.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,945,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,386,937. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $234.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.99. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $179.52 and a 12 month high of $247.36. The company has a market capitalization of $261.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Home Depot will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.44.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and d├ęcor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

