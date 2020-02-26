Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Increases Dividend to $1.50 Per Share

Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 1.50 per share by the home improvement retailer on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36.

Home Depot has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Home Depot has a dividend payout ratio of 51.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Home Depot to earn $10.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.0%.

HD stock traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $235.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,945,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,386,937. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $234.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.99. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $179.52 and a 12 month high of $247.36. The company has a market capitalization of $261.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Home Depot will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.44.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

