Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 546,021 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 52,682 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 1.3% of TCW Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Home Depot worth $119,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 202,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 29,578 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of HD traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $235.41. 4,760,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,386,937. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.99. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $179.52 and a 52-week high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.01%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Edward Jones cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.44.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.