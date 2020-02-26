Home Depot (NYSE:HD) PT Raised to $240.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Loop Capital to $240.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.65% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on Home Depot from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.44.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $1.06 on Wednesday, hitting $238.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,805,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,386,937. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $179.52 and a 1 year high of $247.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $234.18 and a 200-day moving average of $226.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Home Depot by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 202,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 29,578 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

