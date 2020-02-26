Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Home Depot (NYSE:HD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $260.00 target price on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Home Depot from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.00.

NYSE:HD opened at $237.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $261.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $179.52 and a 52-week high of $247.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 28,412 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,205,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 38,492 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,406,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

