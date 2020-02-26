Honest Trading Down 7.9% This Week (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One Honest token can currently be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Tokenomy. During the last seven days, Honest has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. Honest has a total market cap of $325,074.00 and approximately $1,234.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011548 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.67 or 0.02513381 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00209519 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00040087 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000666 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00123718 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,342,073 tokens. Honest’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog.

Honest Token Trading

Honest can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokenomy and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

