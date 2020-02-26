HOQU (HQX) Achieves Market Cap of $374,532.00

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Over the last week, HOQU has traded down 26.1% against the U.S. dollar. HOQU has a market capitalization of $374,532.00 and $321,385.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOQU token can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Cobinhood, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About HOQU

HOQU’s genesis date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HOQU

HOQU can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Hotbit, HitBTC, Cobinhood and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

