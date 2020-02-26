Horizen Price Down 22.4% This Week (ZEN)

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded down 14.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. During the last week, Horizen has traded 22.4% lower against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.30 or 0.00104579 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Cryptopia, BiteBTC and DragonEX. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $79.08 million and $1.84 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.95 or 0.00550563 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00089788 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002876 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001475 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000714 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 50.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Horizen Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 8,505,950 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Horizen is horizen.global. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

Horizen can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, DragonEX, Bittrex, OKEx, Cryptopia, Binance, BiteBTC, COSS, Upbit and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

