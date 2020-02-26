Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Bank of America

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Bank of America in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $45.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HZNP. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub cut Horizon Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.36.

HZNP opened at $33.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 91.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Horizon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $39.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.34.

In other Horizon Therapeutics news, EVP Brian K. Beeler sold 6,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $235,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,917 shares in the company, valued at $2,727,095. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff Kent sold 3,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $129,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,988 shares in the company, valued at $4,452,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,308 shares of company stock worth $7,021,835 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics by 163.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $66,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Horizon Therapeutics

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

