HorusPay Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $30.00 (HORUS)

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. HorusPay has a total market capitalization of $711,652.00 and $30.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HorusPay has traded 212.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HorusPay token can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including DragonEX and BigONE.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HorusPay alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011481 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.04 or 0.02618374 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00211838 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00042041 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00125049 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About HorusPay

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. The official website for HorusPay is horuspay.io. HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HorusPay

HorusPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HorusPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HorusPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HorusPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HorusPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.