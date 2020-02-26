Hosking Partners LLP Sells 12,354 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hosking Partners LLP cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 327,153 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 12,354 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.3% of Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $51,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 19,582 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $3,230,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $14,690,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $1,946,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Microsoft from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.06.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $168.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,278.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $106.87 and a 12 month high of $190.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

