Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.37.

HST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.50 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

NYSE HST opened at $15.39 on Wednesday. Host Hotels and Resorts has a 1 year low of $15.39 and a 1 year high of $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.22 and a quick ratio of 7.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.09.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels and Resorts will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.94%.

In related news, Chairman Richard E. Marriott sold 160,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $2,965,209.45. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,503,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,841,603.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 454.4% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,501,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,507,000 after purchasing an additional 20,082,515 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 339.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,627,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,436,475 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,725,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,694 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $44,982,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 58.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,100,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,074 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Host Hotels and Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

