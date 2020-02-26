Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.65-0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.78. Hostess Brands also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.65-0.75 EPS.

NASDAQ TWNK traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,514,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.58. Hostess Brands has a twelve month low of $11.31 and a twelve month high of $14.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.73.

TWNK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.89.

In other news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $7,030,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,030,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,307,348 shares of company stock worth $18,533,779. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

