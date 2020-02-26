HP (NYSE:HPQ) Rating Reiterated by Evercore ISI

HP (NYSE:HPQ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Evercore ISI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $26.00 price objective on the computer maker’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HPQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Loop Capital upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.94.

Get HP alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $23.35 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.66. HP has a fifty-two week low of $15.93 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.41.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. HP had a negative return on equity of 279.93% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that HP will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HP news, insider Christoph Schell sold 42,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $855,651.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,892,233.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of HP by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,410,821 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after acquiring an additional 307,841 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HP by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,677,008 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $444,674,000 after purchasing an additional 716,115 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG increased its holdings in HP by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 81,200 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 19,686 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HP by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 38,286 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 7,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in HP by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 71,886 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 39,600 shares during the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.