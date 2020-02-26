Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at CIBC in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $6.50 price target on the mining company’s stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 156.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HBM. TD Securities cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Sunday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.96.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HBM traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.53. The stock had a trading volume of 744,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,299. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $7.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 3.08.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,106 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 16,262 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,772 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 13,837 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $540,000. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $563,000. 64.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

Read More: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.