Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Lowered to C$5.00 at Raymond James

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 43.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HBM. CIBC raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$5.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.75 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.71.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$3.48 on Wednesday. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of C$3.41 and a 12-month high of C$10.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.25. The stock has a market cap of $940.58 million and a PE ratio of -2.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$4.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.64.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

See Also: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.