Humaniq (HMQ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $947,528.00

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One Humaniq token can now be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Mercatox, Bittrex and Hotbit. During the last week, Humaniq has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar. Humaniq has a market capitalization of $947,528.00 and $65,954.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011550 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.09 or 0.02606429 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00211357 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00041925 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00123289 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Humaniq Token Profile

Humaniq launched on December 11th, 2016. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com.

Humaniq Token Trading

Humaniq can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, YoBit, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

