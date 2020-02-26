Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 46.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 451,506 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,070 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $6,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

In related news, Director Richard W. Neu bought 5,900 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $79,532.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 216,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,635.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.86. 4,790,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,431,191. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.24. The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $15.63.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

HBAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.42.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.