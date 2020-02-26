Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Bank of America

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their prior target price of $15.00. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.71% from the company’s current price.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.42.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $12.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.47. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $15.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 13.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard W. Neu bought 5,900 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $79,532.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 216,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,635.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $327,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 795,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,359,000 after acquiring an additional 26,375 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 66,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 24,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

