Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) CEO Buys $142,725.00 in Stock

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) CEO Peter R. Huntsman bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.03 per share, with a total value of $142,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,544,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,517,924.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:HUN traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,249,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.87. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.35.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUN. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Huntsman by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,360,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,192,000 after buying an additional 1,362,356 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Huntsman by 162.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,200,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,186,000 after buying an additional 1,361,317 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,575,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Huntsman by 44.0% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,510,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,404,000 after buying an additional 767,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Huntsman by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,815,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,867,000 after buying an additional 704,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Huntsman from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on Huntsman from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cfra cut their price target on Huntsman from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $23.21 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.48.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

