Hush Price Reaches $0.0552 (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 12% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One Hush coin can currently be bought for $0.0552 or 0.00000642 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Coinroom and Trade Satoshi. During the last week, Hush has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. Hush has a total market cap of $467,145.00 and $646.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.84 or 0.00572870 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00090351 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00117965 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002892 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001502 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Hush

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 21st, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 8,459,593 coins. The official website for Hush is myhush.org. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org.

Hush Coin Trading

Hush can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinroom, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

