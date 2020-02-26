Hydro Price Down 7.9% Over Last 7 Days (HYDRO)

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Hydro has a market cap of $6.92 million and $1.83 million worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hydro has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. One Hydro token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Bittrex, Upbit and DEx.top.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hydro alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00046874 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.43 or 0.00481053 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $546.09 or 0.06190910 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00059249 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005492 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00025897 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011314 BTC.

Hydro Profile

Hydro (CRYPTO:HYDRO) is a token. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,783,834,956 tokens. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hydro is medium.com/@hydrogenapi. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hydro’s official website is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro.

Hydro Token Trading

Hydro can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, IDAX, Mercatox, CoinEx, Fatbtc, IDEX, BitMart, Bittrex, DEx.top and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydro using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hydro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.