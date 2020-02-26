HyperCash (HC) Market Capitalization Tops $65.66 Million

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 26th. HyperCash has a market cap of $65.66 million and $63.70 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HyperCash has traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HyperCash coin can now be purchased for $1.47 or 0.00017123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Gate.io, OKEx and Coinnest.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.84 or 0.02587531 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00210032 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00041379 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00123932 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HyperCash Profile

HyperCash’s total supply is 44,524,232 coins. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial. The official website for HyperCash is h.cash. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HyperCash Coin Trading

HyperCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, Bithumb, TOPBTC, Bit-Z, Cryptopia, ZB.COM, Gate.io, HitBTC, EXX, OKEx, Kucoin, Binance, Coinnest and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

