Hyperion Price Reaches $0.0817 (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One Hyperion token can now be bought for approximately $0.0817 or 0.00000930 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, CoinExchange, Bibox and Bgogo. Over the last week, Hyperion has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. Hyperion has a market cap of $25.87 million and approximately $2.58 million worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011418 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.25 or 0.02534201 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00208836 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00041418 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00125333 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Hyperion Token Profile

Hyperion’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,765,917 tokens. Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space. Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical.

Hyperion Token Trading

Hyperion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, Hotbit, Bibox and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

