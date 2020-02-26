HyperQuant (HQT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $127,257.00

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded down 15.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. HyperQuant has a total market capitalization of $39,003.00 and approximately $127,257.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HyperQuant has traded down 21.4% against the US dollar. One HyperQuant token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, IDAX and Kryptono.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011481 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $228.04 or 0.02618374 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00211838 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00042041 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00125049 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HyperQuant Token Profile

HyperQuant’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,094,250 tokens. The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. HyperQuant’s official message board is medium.com/hyperquant. HyperQuant’s official website is hyperquant.net.

HyperQuant Token Trading

HyperQuant can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono, Bilaxy, Hotbit and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperQuant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperQuant using one of the exchanges listed above.

