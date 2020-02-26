Iberdrola SA (BME:IBE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Iberdrola SA (BME:IBE) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €9.75 ($11.33).

IBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC set a €9.50 ($11.05) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Societe Generale set a €10.90 ($12.67) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €9.00 ($10.47) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th.

Iberdrola has a 1-year low of €5.87 ($6.83) and a 1-year high of €7.30 ($8.49).

Iberdrola Company Profile

