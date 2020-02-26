Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.14.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Ichor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ichor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Ichor from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

In other news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,231.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 11,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total value of $412,661.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,016.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,483 shares of company stock valued at $528,796. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICHR. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 360.2% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 986,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,813,000 after acquiring an additional 771,941 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,456,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 358.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,939,000 after acquiring an additional 210,073 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 647,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,535,000 after acquiring an additional 172,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 830.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 120,149 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ichor stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.43. 16,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,941. Ichor has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $39.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $671.76 million, a P/E ratio of 62.55 and a beta of 2.79.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Ichor had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ichor will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

