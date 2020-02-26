ICON Price Reaches $0.28 on Exchanges (ICX)

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. ICON has a total market capitalization of $148.42 million and approximately $30.13 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ICON has traded 30.6% lower against the US dollar. One ICON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00003234 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, DragonEX, OKEx and CoinTiger.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011422 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $219.06 or 0.02501690 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00211427 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00032496 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00041859 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00127058 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

ICON (ICX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 524,025,829 coins. The official website for ICON is www.icon.foundation. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ICON can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, OKEx, COSS, Huobi, Upbit, Allbit, Bitbns, Bithumb, CoinTiger, OOOBTC, Binance, IDEX, Hotbit, Rfinex, Gate.io, HitBTC and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

