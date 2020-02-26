Iconiq Lab Token Market Cap Tops $280,375.00 (ICNQ)

Iconiq Lab Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 59.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 26th. One Iconiq Lab Token token can now be bought for $0.0727 or 0.00000839 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Iconiq Lab Token has a total market capitalization of $280,375.00 and approximately $8,633.00 worth of Iconiq Lab Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Iconiq Lab Token has traded down 76.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011548 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $218.67 or 0.02513381 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00209519 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00040087 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000666 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00123718 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Iconiq Lab Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,858,186 tokens. Iconiq Lab Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab. The official website for Iconiq Lab Token is iconiqlab.com. Iconiq Lab Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconiqlab.

Iconiq Lab Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconiq Lab Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconiq Lab Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Iconiq Lab Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

