ICW Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $2.47 Million Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,686 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,000. Microsoft comprises about 2.0% of ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1,116.3% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 523 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.06.

Microsoft stock opened at $168.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $1,278.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $106.87 and a 12 month high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

