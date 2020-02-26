Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IDRA) Major Shareholder Invest Corp Pillar Sells 15,000 Shares

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IDRA) major shareholder Invest Corp Pillar sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total transaction of $26,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Invest Corp Pillar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Idera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Wednesday, January 29th, Invest Corp Pillar sold 17,250 shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total transaction of $30,360.00.

Idera Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.55. The company had a trading volume of 139,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,831. The stock has a market cap of $46.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.35. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $4.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average of $2.17.

Several equities analysts have commented on IDRA shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.69.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 127.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 942,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 448,442 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 83.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 978,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 25,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.32% of the company’s stock.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod, a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and colorectal cancer.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.