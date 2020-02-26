Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IDRA) Major Shareholder Sells $30,360.00 in Stock

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IDRA) major shareholder Invest Corp Pillar sold 17,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total transaction of $30,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Invest Corp Pillar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 27th, Invest Corp Pillar sold 15,000 shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total transaction of $26,550.00.

Shares of IDRA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.55. 139,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,831. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.17. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $4.19.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDRA. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 127.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 83.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.32% of the company’s stock.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod, a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and colorectal cancer.

