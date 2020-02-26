IDEX Price Reaches $0.0121 on Exchanges (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One IDEX token can now be purchased for $0.0121 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular exchanges. IDEX has a market capitalization of $5.93 million and $12,707.00 worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IDEX has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $222.84 or 0.02587531 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00210032 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00041379 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00123932 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

IDEX Profile

IDEX’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 488,428,971 tokens. IDEX’s official website is idex.market. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex.

IDEX Token Trading

IDEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

