IF Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:IROQ) Short Interest Up 100.0% in February

IF Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:IROQ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 30th total of 700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IF Bancorp stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IF Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:IROQ) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of IF Bancorp worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IROQ remained flat at $$22.87 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 686. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.95 and its 200 day moving average is $22.26. The firm has a market cap of $74.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.41. IF Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.16 and a 52 week high of $24.05.

IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.57 million for the quarter. IF Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 12.35%.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered IF Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th.

About IF Bancorp

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial solutions to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

