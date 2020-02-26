IFG Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

IFG Advisory LLC cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% during the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ stock opened at $144.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $126.10 and a 12 month high of $154.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

Several research firms have recently commented on JNJ. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.27.

In other news, Director Hubert Joly acquired 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

