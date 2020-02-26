Ignition Market Cap Reaches $87,563.00 (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. During the last seven days, Ignition has traded 22.5% lower against the dollar. One Ignition coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0692 or 0.00000804 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Ignition has a total market capitalization of $87,563.00 and $1.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ignition Coin Profile

Ignition (CRYPTO:IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 1,278,482 coins and its circulating supply is 1,265,309 coins. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ignition

Ignition can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

