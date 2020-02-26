iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Short Interest Up 99.7% in February

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 190,500 shares, a growth of 99.7% from the January 30th total of 95,400 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 291,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMBI. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in iMedia Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $672,000. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iMedia Brands alerts:

NASDAQ:IMBI traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $3.19. 29,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.42. iMedia Brands has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $7.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.76.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IMBI shares. ValuEngine raised iMedia Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Lake Street Capital started coverage on iMedia Brands in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on iMedia Brands in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

About iMedia Brands

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home décor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for iMedia Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMedia Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.