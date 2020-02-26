IMI plc (LON:IMI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

IMI plc (LON:IMI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,150.36 ($15.13).

Several analysts recently issued reports on IMI shares. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on IMI from GBX 1,250 ($16.44) to GBX 1,340 ($17.63) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BNP Paribas raised IMI to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,275 ($16.77) price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of IMI to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 920 ($12.10) to GBX 950 ($12.50) in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,230 ($16.18) to GBX 1,280 ($16.84) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th.

IMI traded down GBX 15 ($0.20) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,022.50 ($13.45). The company had a trading volume of 726,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,118. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,133.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,068.63. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.13. IMI has a 1 year low of GBX 9.09 ($0.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,206 ($15.86).

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

