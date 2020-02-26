Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Short Interest Update

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, a drop of 32.2% from the January 30th total of 53,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Immunic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

In other news, Director Duane Nash sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $30,624.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,639.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Immunic in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Immunic in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Immunic by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 18,602 shares during the last quarter. 21.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMUX traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.87. 10,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,887. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.96. Immunic has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $46.80. The company has a market cap of $83.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 3.49.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme DHODH, which is in phase II clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis.

