Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,150 ($28.28).

IMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Imperial Brands from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 2,100 ($27.62) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Imperial Brands from GBX 3,250 ($42.75) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) price objective (down previously from GBX 1,790 ($23.55)) on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

In related news, insider Oliver Tant bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,827 ($24.03) per share, for a total transaction of £40,194 ($52,872.93). Also, insider Jon Stanton bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,865 ($24.53) per share, for a total transaction of £27,975 ($36,799.53).

Shares of Imperial Brands stock opened at GBX 1,696 ($22.31) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion and a PE ratio of 16.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,903.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,896.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.63. Imperial Brands has a 12 month low of GBX 1,636.58 ($21.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,673 ($35.16).

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

