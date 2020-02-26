Imperial Oil Ltd (TSE:IMO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Imperial Oil Ltd (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$37.07.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Imperial Oil from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank cut their target price on Imperial Oil from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James set a C$37.00 target price on Imperial Oil and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$39.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Shares of IMO traded up C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$30.93. 157,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,772. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.91. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of C$30.55 and a 1 year high of C$40.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$33.44.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.68 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 2.3100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

