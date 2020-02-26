IMV’s (IMV) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

IMV (NYSE:IMV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 283.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.25 target price on shares of IMV in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Raymond James set a $10.00 target price on shares of IMV and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of IMV in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of IMV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of IMV in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IMV has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

IMV opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.12. IMV has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $5.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in IMV by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 105,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 8,492 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in IMV by 3.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in IMV by 260.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 65,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IMV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

IMV Company Profile

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines. The firm’s patented platform, DepoVax, provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. The company was founded by Warwick Kimmins and Brian Lowe on March 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

