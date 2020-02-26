IMV’s (IMV) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

IMV (NYSE:IMV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $11.50 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 300.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IMV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of IMV in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of IMV in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of IMV in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $10.00 price objective on shares of IMV and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Shares of NYSE:IMV opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. IMV has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $5.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in IMV by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in IMV by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 105,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 8,492 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in IMV in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in IMV by 260.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 65,300 shares during the period.

IMV Company Profile

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines. The firm’s patented platform, DepoVax, provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. The company was founded by Warwick Kimmins and Brian Lowe on March 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

