Incent (INCNT) Price Hits $0.10

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. Incent has a total market cap of $4.75 million and approximately $37,966.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Incent has traded down 20.5% against the dollar. One Incent token can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00001186 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Liqui, Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011481 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.04 or 0.02618374 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00211838 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00042041 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00125049 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Incent Profile

Incent’s total supply is 46,016,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,016,434 tokens. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here. Incent’s official website is www.incentloyalty.com.

Buying and Selling Incent

Incent can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bittrex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Liqui and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

