Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) Short Interest Down 54.5% in February

Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 54.5% from the January 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN IOR traded down $1.49 on Wednesday, reaching $12.51. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468. Income Opportunity Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a portfolio of equity real estate in Texas, including undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct equity ownership and partnerships. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.incomeopp-realty.com.

