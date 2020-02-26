Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.49. Independent Bank Co.(MI) reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank Co.(MI) will report full year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Independent Bank Co.(MI).

Get Independent Bank Co.(MI) alerts:

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 23.61%. The business had revenue of $46.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.21 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBCP. ValuEngine raised Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub raised Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens raised Independent Bank Co.(MI) to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

IBCP stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $20.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,113. Independent Bank Co has a 52 week low of $18.94 and a 52 week high of $23.93. The company has a market capitalization of $481.10 million, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,064,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,113,000 after purchasing an additional 50,700 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 912,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,676,000 after purchasing an additional 25,258 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 901,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,407,000 after purchasing an additional 53,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 674,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,288,000 after purchasing an additional 12,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 18,816 shares in the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independent Bank Co.(MI) (IBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Co.(MI) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Co.(MI) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.